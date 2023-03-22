Congratulations are in order for popular actor Mawuli Gavor after he shared pregnancy photos of his wife to mark his birthday.

Mr Gavor is a year older today, March 22, 2023.

To commemorate the day, Mawuli decided to share the good news of him becoming a father with his fans and followers.

Taking to his Instagram, the handsome actor posted baby bump photos in which he posed with his wife, his Indian-Austrian wife, Remya Gavor.

The photos captured his gorgeous wife flaunting her baby bump in stunning outfits.

Mr Gavor was seated in the chair while his pregnant wife sat on the arm with his hand wrapped around Mawuli’s head.

The duo used one arm to touch Remya’s belly.

Another photo spotted Mrs Gavor in an Indian traditional outfit which is a see-through pink tulle cloth with traditional beads around her neck and on her forehead.

Mr Gavor’s post has attracted goodwill messages coupled with claims of heartbreak from some female fans.

Posting the photos, the multiple award-winning actor captioned, 🎂A year older🙏🏾 The best is yet to come. #OfficiallyOutnumbered #BestBirthdayEver.