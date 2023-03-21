Multiple award-winning gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has thrown her support behind her colleague Piesie Esther following her Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominations.

To her, Piesie deserves all seven nominations as she worked very hard the previous year.

Speaking at the 24th VGMA nominees’ unveiling event, Celestine said as a fraternity supporting their own glorifies God.

“Any artiste who wins is representing the gospel fraternity. And when we throw our weight behind the deserving winner, I think it even glorifies God,” she said.

When asked if she thinks Piesie deserves to win in categories they both are nominated for, she replied in the affirmative.

“Oh Yes, like 200 percent yes. She has worked hard really hard and I know what it takes to put in the work she has put in her song this year.

“I mean she has to win the female vocalist. Her vocals on the Waye Meyie Song is amazing. And the Gospel Artiste of the Year, where haven’t you seen Piesie Esther this year?” she lauded.

Amidst laughter, she said, “If it comes to me I’ll give it to her. If you give it to me, I’ll give it to her.

“So I’m rooting for her. Her song has really touched lives. I mean we see the numbers, we see the flow, we see the vibes. She is our artiste of the year,” she said on Accra-based TV3.

Piesie Esther bagged seven nominations in the awards event which comes off later this year.

The gospel singer kind courtesy of her latest hit was nominated in the Artiste of the Year category, Best Gospel Artiste, Best Gospel Song, Best Music Video, Best Female Vocal Performance, Song Writer of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year category.