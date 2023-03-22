Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, says the ongoing revenue mobilisation exercise being carried out by the ECG is not politically motivated.

According to him, concerns that the exercise is being targeted at some party’s political base are unfounded and should be treated with the utmost contempt.

He explained that the mass disconnection exercise has become necessary in order to mobilise much needed revenue for the ECG to pay Independent Power Producers arrears amounting to an excess of 1billion USD.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, he stressed that he has no intention to politicize his office or mandate.

“I don’t see myself as doing politics, I see myself now as a technocrat. If the biggest mistake we could ever do is to politicize the work done from this office, so for me your electricity bill doesn’t have a party colour, your electricity bill is red, gold, green with a black star in the middle, that’s your electricity bill. So believe you me, as I said, the status quo balances straight out,” he said.

Meanwhile, he has apologized to people who feel insulted or embarrassed as a result of the ECG’s disconnection exercise.

According to him, while the turn of event is unfortunate, it is important to embark on this exercise to ensure that consumers are made aware of the need to pay their bills and on time.

“I know a few people who feel slighted, it’s not our intention to disrespect anybody or embarrass anybody I just believe we have a mandate and we should carry it out,” he said.