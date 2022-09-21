Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has demonstrated her hospitality and warmth towards people with a party in her plush mansion in Accra for the creative arts industry players.



Miss Appiah in a fun-filled event hosted a few colleagues both in Ghana and Nigeria on the night of September 19, 2022.



In attendance were Nigerian veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, aka RMD, Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare, Juliet Ibrahim and her sister, actor Mawuli Gavor, and singer and vocalist Efya among others.



It was a night of merry-making with a lot to eat and drink.

Watch the video below: