Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, is set to make a return with the announcement of a new single.

The track titled, ‘Soja’ is slated for release on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

This comes off the benchmark of his smash hit single, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ which was released in March this year.

The song, which topped charts across the various digital streaming platforms with its enormous global crossover prowess, was co-signed by a lot of industry greats such as DJ Khaled, Timberland among others.

The musician recently received the enviable Golden Club plaque from Boomplay.

This was after he became the first Ghanaian artiste to reach the 100 million streams milestone on the streaming platform.

penned down in a bloody war, SOJA.

22-09-22. pic.twitter.com/1B03oLYrNF — BLACKO (@blacksherif_) September 20, 2022 Meanwhile, Black Sherif’s announcement has set social media agog with fans taking to the various social media platforms to share their excitement.



Find more below:





🇬🇭Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif (@blacksherif_) makes a return with the announcement of a new single, #Soja slated for September, 22, 2022. pic.twitter.com/MGOoTR3n3e — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) September 20, 2022

The whole world ebe Blacko wey pressure dey ein top😕

From bangers to bangers and now #soja dey de road top😕

Expectation are high buh I know my man will never disappoint and has never disappointed 👏🏻💥

Lets go Young king💯❤ pic.twitter.com/jjx7QuS9oQ — El kanah👑 (@elkanahreigns) September 20, 2022

Blacko never disappoint. #Soja is already a hit. I can feel the heat 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zMLlQfFUYf — Cruz Blinkz Neil Pope😎😷 (@bidiewuraba) September 20, 2022

MORE: