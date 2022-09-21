Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, is set to make a return with the announcement of a new single.
The track titled, ‘Soja’ is slated for release on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
This comes off the benchmark of his smash hit single, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ which was released in March this year.
The song, which topped charts across the various digital streaming platforms with its enormous global crossover prowess, was co-signed by a lot of industry greats such as DJ Khaled, Timberland among others.
The musician recently received the enviable Golden Club plaque from Boomplay.
This was after he became the first Ghanaian artiste to reach the 100 million streams milestone on the streaming platform.
