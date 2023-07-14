Former signees of Highly Spiritual record label, Mr Drew and Lasmid, have recently made the announcement that they will not be participating in the upcoming Ghana Party in the Park event.

The highly anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, July 15 at Trent Park in London, UK.

Both artistes expressed their regret and disappointment in not being able to attend the event, citing circumstances beyond their control as the reason for their absence.

While the specific reasons were not disclosed, fingers are being pointed at Kawya, their former label boss who initially secured them the deal for the event in previous years.

The withdrawal of Mr Drew and Lasmid from Ghana Party in the Park is a disappointment for their fans and the organisers of the event.

Ghana Party in the Park is an event that celebrates Ghanaian culture, music, and entertainment, and it will undoubtedly continue to showcase a lineup of talented artistes and provide an enjoyable experience for attendees.

As fans eagerly anticipate the event, they will have the opportunity to enjoy performances from other artistes who are scheduled to perform at Ghana Party in the Park.

Among them are R2Bees, VIP, Samini, Medikal, Cina Soul, OV, Kofi Mole, Quamina MP, Article Wan, Larruso and Gyakie.