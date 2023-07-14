Dr Tony Aubynn, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, says the Black Stars are not ready to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana has struggled to win the AFCON tournament for the past 41 years since winning the last one in 1982 in Libya.

However, the Black Stars have lost twice to Ivory Coast both in penalty shootouts in 1992 and 2015 and lost 1-0 to Egypt in 2010.

Dr Aubynn believes it is about time the nation admitted the team’s weaknesses and built on a long-term project.

According to him, it will be a dishonest target to aim to win the tournament anytime soon.

Dr Tony Aubynn

“We have talented players in Europe and in our local league but I wonder if we have a team,” the Medeama SC Board Member told Akoma FM.

“What we need to do as a country is to lower our expectations as Ghanaians and then build from the base.

“If we still believe we are good enough to beat Brazil or win Afcon at this level of our team, then we will be deceiving ourselves.

“If we win it’s fine but we need to build just as Senegal, Morocco and the rest have done in recent years now.

“The truth is that we need to tone down our expectations and rebuild strongly for the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are aiming to qualify for the 2023 AFCON as they face the Central African Republic in their final round of qualifiers.

The Black Stars suffered a group-stage exit in the last tournament hosted in Cameroon in 2021.