The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding the immediate resignation of Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

This comes on the back of his opinion on former Environment Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s 36-page galamsey report.

The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has said Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report on illegal mining activities in the country is empty and does not have evidence to prosecute the persons named in the report.

The Attorney General therefore asked the police to discharge the persons mentioned in the report except those still under investigation.

But speaking at a news conference on Monday, the NDC National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi described AG’s opinion as a dubious legal advice.

According to him, it seeks to cover up serious crimes that have been perpetrated by corrupt officials and NPP functionaries who are destroying water bodies through illegal mining.

Mr Gyamfi stated that, Mr Dame does not have the interest of Ghana at heart, hence their call for his resignation.

“He is not interested in doing justice for the nation but only following the footsteps of his boss, President Akufo-Addo who has become known as the clearing agent of corruption. Dame does not qualify for the high office of the land as an Attorney General because he simply doesn’t give a hoot about the interest of Ghana,” he claimed.

Sammy Gyamfi further called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to expedite investigations into this matter and immediately prosecute all those found culpable.

ALSO READ: