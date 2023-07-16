Actor Adjetey Anang is clearing the air on what he meant when he claimed in his book that he cheated on his wife a few years into their marriage.

In an interview on GTV, the actor stated that he did not have any sexual intercourse with any of the women he had affairs with as people assume.

“When it’s cheating, we conclude that there were sexual affairs but the good book (Bible) tells us that, when a woman walks and you look at them lustfully, in your mind, you have sinned, that’s cheating. There is emotional, there’s mental and physical as well.

“So in my bid to explain, that covers a whole spectrum, of ‘I hug you for example’ and in my mind I am thinking lustfully of you, that’s cheating. You can’t limit it, otherwise, we get away with some things.”

He noted that limiting cheating to sexual affairs alone strays away from what the Bible teaches.

Adjetey Anang added “…that thought should run through me with only my partner. I am not going to say that I slept with anybody in my thought processing.”

The clarification comes after Adjetey Anang in his new book, ‘Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience’, admitted to cheating on his wife, Elorm, both emotionally and physically.

“You could say I was naive from the start about subtle amorous hints and perhaps made a lot of assumptions about people’s motives till it was too late. Soon, I got bolder, more daring and adventurous and sometimes I initiated flirtatious conversations and led many on.”

“I have been in very compromising situations with ladies. Some started as admiration and fun and after frequent chats, developed into flirting and occasionally went too far,” parts of the book read.

RELATED