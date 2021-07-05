Actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, is one of the mainstays of the Kumawood movie industry though she is only in her early 20s.

This is because Maame Serwaa started her acting career at a very tender age.

She started acting when she was about seven years old.

A throwback photo has popped up showing Maame Serwaa’s days as a little girl in the industry.

The photo, sighted on Instagram, shows the actress with her colleague, Sunsum Ahuofe.

The innocent-looking Maame Serwaa, who looked to be about eight years old, was spotted with braided hair.

Sunsum Ahuofe, who also looked very young, stood behind Maame Serwaa and held her by the shoulders.

Photo below: