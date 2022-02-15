The Staff Union of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) under PMSU and ICU has condemned a wreath-laying saga at its office.

According to them, it is morally wrong to wish death for the living.

Workers were welcomed to work on Monday by wreaths, bearing Mr Provencal’s name and laid at the entrance of the head office in Accra.

The identity of the character or characters behind them is still unknown but had bold inscriptions such as “RIP Mr Edwin Provencal”, “Rest well”, among others.

But Mr Provencal reacting to the development said he suspects it was the work of some workers who were fighting his anti-corruption policies.

Mr Provencal also noted that the action meant to stop the rot in the system to restore the image of the company and allow the government to rake in the needed revenues could be a factor.

But the staff union in a statement has bemoaned his allegations are unsubstantiated and has the tendency to hurt the professional reputation and career of BOST workers.

The group has therefore given Mr Provencal, a five-day ultimatum to provide evidence on his comments over a wreath-laying saga.

They have also provided him with the option to apologise and retract the comments.

They argued the MD had no right to accuse the staff of the company who are working day and night to achieve set goals.

