Fear has gripped workers of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) after they were welcomed to work on Monday by wreaths, bearing the name of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Edwin Provencal, laid at the entrance of the head office in Accra.

The identity of the character or characters behind them is unknown at the moment.

The mostly white and red wreaths bore inscriptions such as “RIP Mr Edwin Provencal”, “Rest well”, among others.

The message supposedly conveyed via the wreaths was not immediately clear, but Mr Provencal told the Daily Graphic that the development was strange but not unexpected.

“Lately, transport owners’ activities on the adulteration and tampering of seals, which is curbed by BOST and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), have made us targets,” he said.

Mr Provencal also noted that the action meant to stop the rot in the system to restore the image of the company and allow the government to rake in the needed revenues could be a factor.

Besides, he said, leading transporters seemed disgruntled about the Accra-Kumasi pipeline taking away their business.

He said the fully operational marine assets transporting fuel to the northern part of the country might also be taking business away from transport owners, hence the suspected attack.

“I am not surprised because it could also be because some disgruntled staff are worried about the introduction of rigorous performance management systems to drive performance,” he added.