Ghana’s unfavourable COVID-19 testing regime at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) could drive away international travellers and consequently affect the airport’s status as the best in Africa, Aviation Expert, Sean Mendis has said.

KIA was ranked for the third consecutive time as the best airport in size in Africa by Airports Council International.

Though Ghana has received accolade for its stringent yet productive COVID-19 management guide, the testing regime at the KIA has been a major drain on the comfort and pockets of passengers both international and local.

But speaking to Joy Business, Mr. Mendis said Ghana’s “unfavorable COVID-19 testing regime” possess a threat to the growth of the aviation industry.

“Passengers still having to pay $150 upon entry even though most of them are fully vaccinated and bearing proof of vaccination is draining.”

“If this testing regime is not reviewed as a matter of urgency, we are likely to see a dramatic fall in passenger numbers this year,” he told Joy Business.

Neighbouring Nigeria has so far lifted its COVID-19 testing regime only for fully vaccinated passengers.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has hinted at reducing the COVID-19 test requirement at the KIA for persons who have been fully vaccinated.

In an interview with Joy News, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, said a review that will soon be completed will grant exemption to individuals who are fully vaccinated.