Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has reportedly been involved in a serious car crash on his way to Cameroon national team amid World Cup play-off against Algeria.

The Ajax shot-stopper was reportedly on his way to Doula from the capital city Yaounde on Tuesday morning when the incident happened.

However, he survived the accident that involved three vehicles without serious injury. So far, no casualties have been reported.

The 25-year-old will be available for his country as they crunch double-header against Algeria in this week’s World Cup qualifiers.

Cameroon squad

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece), Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands).

Defenders: Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), JC Castelletto (Nantes, France), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Tchamba Duplexe (Sonderjyske).

Midfielders: Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France), Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece), Arnaud Djoum (Apollon Limassol), Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy), Ntcham Olivier (Swansea), Fuchs Jeando (Peterborough), Ondoa Gael (Hannover 96).