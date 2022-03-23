A heartbroken wife has shared how her husband died just 48 hours after a nurse told him not to “believe everything he reads on Google “.

Alison took to TikTok to share her partner Brian’s tragic story and the post has now gone viral.

Posting under the name lsnhoffy22, Alison explained how her husband died in 2017, reports the Daily Record.

He was told that his symptoms were not a cause for concern by a nurse – before dying just a few days later.

Mum Alison wrote: “My husband has bad leg pain so he told nurse family member that he wondered if it was a blood clot after looking up symptoms online.

“Nurse family member: Oh don’t believe everything you read on doctor google!

“My husband died of a blood clot 48 hours later.”

She added: “I do not blame this person. But maybe sharing this could save someone: If you think you have a blood clot, just go to the ER!!

“Blood clots/DVTs do not have to be fatal.”

Symptoms of DVT in the leg are throbbing or cramping pain in one leg (rarely both legs), usually in the calf or thigh and swelling in one leg (rarely both legs).

Another symptom can include warm skin around the painful area, as is red or darkened skin around the painful area.

Swollen veins that are hard or sore when you touch them is also a key symptom.