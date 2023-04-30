Jordan Ayew says Crystal Palace can keep improving under Roy Hodgson following their win over West Ham United on Saturday.

The Ghana striker was on the scoresheet as the Eagles recorded a 4-3 win over the Hammers at Selhurst Park.

Jordan Ayew scored Palace’s first to cancel out Tomas Soucek’s early lead, coupled with other goals from Wilfred Zaha, Jeffery Schlupp and Eberechi Eze to seal the vital win.

Reacting to the victory, the 29-year-old stated he is hoping to improve in their subsequent matches to bang in more goals to help his side make a better finish with few games to end the season.

“We enjoy playing together [as teammates]. We want to score goals, get assists and be decisive – that is important and something we are trying to do more,” he told BBC Sports.

“Sometimes it works and sometimes not, but that is something we are trying to improve,” Ayew added.

Former England boss Hodgson has led Palace to four wins in six games since returning as manager last month to almost certainly guide the Eagles, now 11 points clear of the bottom three, to safety.

Ayew has scored four goals and provided two assists in 34 league games for Crystal Palace.