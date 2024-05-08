Jose Mourinho is keen on returning to Manchester United as manager, but the club do not plan on approaching him over the job, according to a report.

Erik ten Hag’s position as manager has come into question following a disappointing 2023/24 season, with the Red Devils most recently losing 4-0 away to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

United were managed by Mourinho between 2016 and 2018, and the Manchester Evening News report he would ‘love’ to return to Old Trafford, with his camp even suggesting he would walk back to the city if it meant returning to the club.

And though Mourinho is friends with the club’s new shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, he does not believe an approach is coming and United ultimately aren’t interested in bringing him back.

Mourinho won three trophies during a two-and-a-half-year stay at United earlier in his career. He was sacked in December 2018 with the Red Devils languishing in mid-table and was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After leaving United, Mourinho was appointed as head coach of Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019 but lasted little over a season in north London. He then brought success to Roma during a two-and-a-half season stay in the Italian capital, leading them to glory in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League but was sacked midway through the 2023/24 campaign.

Though United aren’t interested in Mourinho, the Manchester Evening News add that Ten Hag’s job is not safe and the club are assessing possible replacements – Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi among the names to have been suggested.

United are on course for their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era – they currently sit in eighth, one place below their previous lowest return of seventh – but could still escape the season with silverware, taking on rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25.