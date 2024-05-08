Renowned Ghanaian-owned mining company, Betterland Ghana Limited (BGL) has committed to sustainable mining operations in Ghana.

Recognizing the importance of responsible mining practices, BGL is resolved to work to preserve the environment.

The company said it adheres to strict environmental regulations, engaging in responsible resource extraction while minimizing the ecological footprint.

Betterland Ghana Limited has acquired 62.12sqkm concession and 61.93sqkm concession side by side in Nzema East in the Western region of Ghana, which is going through final preparations for full large-scale gold mining operations to commence.

These projects are estimated to produce millions of ounces of gold over the mine life and create massive employment in the catchment areas, as well as contribute massively to the gold production tally in Ghana.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra, Project Director of Betterland Ghana Limited, David Thomas said they are committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices in the country.

He indicated that, they will do so by ensuring that its operations do not adversely impact the environment and the livelihoods of residents of host communities.

Mr. Thomas noted that, they are committed to make a positive impact on Ghana’s natural landscapes and mining industry.

For her part, Corporate Affairs Director, Grace Adjoa Frimpomaa Apeaning, said they would ensure that all its members operated within the confines of the regulations.

More importantly, she indicated that, they will ensure that community livelihoods were not destroyed but well protected and enhanced.

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility, Ms. Apeaning said they will engage the youth in skills training and also buy produce from local farmers to boost the local economy.

This, she said, is their commitment to making positive impacts in the communities in which it operates.

At Betterland Ghana, we aim to nurture the next generation of change makers who will drive progress and prosperity in the community within which we operate and make a positive contribution” Ms. Apeaning added.

About Betterland Ghana Limited

Betterland Ghana Limited (BGL) is a renowned Ghanaian company specializing in land reclamation and restoration, sustainable mining, mining support services, and project management. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development, we strive to make a positive impact on Ghana’s natural landscapes and mining industry.

At BGL, we have assembled a highly skilled and diverse team comprising experts in environmental sciences, mining engineering, geology, project management, and community engagement.

Our team members bring extensive experience from various industries, both in Ghana and internationally, providing us with a well-rounded understanding of the complexities and challenges involved in our work. Their expertise and dedication enable us to deliver high-quality services and innovative solutions to our clients.

We foster a collaborative and inclusive work environment, promoting teamwork and knowledge sharing within our team. By combining our collective knowledge, skills, and experiences, we are able to tackle complex projects and find creative solutions to the unique challenges presented by each endeavor.

Our team’s passion for environmental conservation, sustainable practices, and community development drives our mission to create a positive impact through our work.