A 70-year-old Gladys Desbordes-Hill emerged as the top online student in Advance Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy at this year’s Crystal Galaxy College of Aviation and Professional Studies graduation, held on May 4, 2024, in Accra.
She received a certificate of honour and a meritorious award in recognition of her exceptional academic performance and active participation in school activities, despite her age.
Reflecting on her journey, Desbordes-Hill expressed her unwavering commitment to lifelong learning and her eagerness to contribute to global diplomacy.
“I always strive to expand my knowledge in this rapidly evolving world. The path wasn’t always smooth, but I’m grateful to have reached this milestone regardless of my age,” she said.
