A lecturer at the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Kofi Appiah Bempong, lauded Desbordes-Hill’s insatiable thirst for knowledge and her ability to navigate the intricacies of international affairs despite the challenges posed by her age and other life obligations.

“Desbordes-Hill’s dedication to learning and her adeptness in handling diverse perspectives were truly commendable. Her legacy will endure not only in academia but also in the hearts of all who have had the privilege of knowing her,” he said.

Mrs. Gladys Desbordes-Hill is a distinguished grooming and etiquette consultant. She had her finishing education in London and from 70s to 90s, she was part of the top three fashion designers in Ghana.

She currently owns the esteemed Special Grooming and Etiquette School, situated in Achimota. With a passion for nurturing talent and academic excellence, Mrs. Desbordes-Hill is not only a grooming expert but also the visionary founder of the Talented and ‘A’ Students Foundation.

This foundation serves as a beacon of support for exceptionally brilliant and talented individuals, providing them with resources and opportunities to excel in their respective fields.

Through Mrs. Gladys Desbordes-Hill’s grooming and etiquette school, she empowers individuals to present their best selves to the world, while the foundation she established showcases her dedication to fostering the growth of remarkable talents.