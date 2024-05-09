The Premier League have unveiled their eight-man shortlist for the 2023/24 Player of the Season award.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City is looking to defend his prize this time around, although unlike last year, there is significantly more competition for the award this time around. Injuries have prevented City’s hitman from matching the unfathomable heights of last season but he still leads the Golden Boot charge.

He’ll have to fend off competition from City teammate Phil Foden, who is also battling Haaland for the Young Player of the Season award. The Cityzens have won this award for the last four years – Kevin De Bruyne has two either side of Ruben Dias’ triumph in 2020/21 – and will fancy their chances of adding a fifth.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has enjoyed another impressive season in front of goal. Despite missing a period through injury, he has still broken the 20-goal mark and become the first Newcastle player to reach that tally since Alan Shearer.

Martin Odegaard has captained Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side took another step forward in their quest to win the title. He has created the second-most chances in the division this year but has also earned plenty of praise for his work off the ball as well.

Odegaard has company on the shortlist in the form of midfield teammate Declan Rice, whose £105m move from West Ham United looks like a bargain. He began the season as a holding midfielder but has come into his own in a box-to-box role which has helped Rice boost his goals and assists numbers.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has earned a place on the shortlist after his dazzling debut year at Stamford Bridge. Arriving with low expectations, the 21-year-old has reached 30 goal involvements and is expected to earn a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad this summer.

Virgil van Dijk, the winner from 2018/19, is back in the running this year. At the time of writing, he has been dribbled past just twice all season, steering Liverpool back towards the top of the table in Jurgen Klopp’s final year.

The final name on the shortlist is Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, whose production in 2023/24 has been nothing short of sensational. His 19 goals and 12 assists appear to have fired Unai Emery’s side to a spot in the top four and ended the debate over who will provide cover for Harry Kane in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season shortlist