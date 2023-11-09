The Rotary Club of Kumasi as part of their charitable works, has cut sod for the construction of a 10- seater micro flush toilet facility to support the day students at Kumasi Anglican Senior High School in the Ashanti region.

The project is expected to be completed in 3 months time. The cost of the project is $10,000. The project is in partnership with the Salem Rotary Club, Virgina, USA and is being sponsored by various rotary clubs.

Speaking to the media at a short ceremony, Nana Effah Mensah, the President of the Rotary Club of Kumasi, said Rotary as a human-cantered institution, has over the years demonstrated its commitment to helping improve sanitation and access to potable water which is a key feature in its seven focused areas.

“Our primary focus as a club is to help the poor and vulnerable in the society, a commitment we will not renege on but will continue to make society better through our projects and programs”.

Nana Effah Mensah talked about maintenance and sustainability and appealed to the school authorities and students to protect the property once it is completed to enable it to stand the test of time.

He called on individuals and groups to come and board and support government’s quest to maintaining quality education. He said once government was doing its best in improving access to education, other stakeholders must also come onboard to offer a helping hand.

On his part, the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolis, Samuel Pyne who was the guest speaker at ceremony, lauded Rotarians for their efforts in improving the lives of mankind through their activities.

As a former tutor of the school, he was particularly excited that day students of Anglican Senior High School could now boast of having a micro flush toilets.

He said the project would help improve and resolve issues of poor sanitation in the school.

Mr. Pyne urged them to ensure that the project is sustained to serve generations to come.

The headmaster of Anglican Senior High School, Rev. Canon Francis Senkyiri, thanked the Rotary club of Kumasi for the gesture.

He said the project would help improve and resolve issues of poor sanitation in the school and called on the general public to assist the school with dustbins to keep their refuse.