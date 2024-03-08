The Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has defended the government’s decision to demolish the La General Hospital.

He branded it a “death trap structure” that posed imminent danger to its stakeholders before its demolition.

Drawing from his firsthand experience as a medical practitioner, Dr. Okoe-Boye highlighted concerns about the structural integrity of the facility during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, March 7.

He recounted how the hospital’s management had raised alarm over the safety of the building, prompting a structural audit to assess its condition.

“For La General Hospital, because I worked there, I have a personal experience of some of the discussions that led to the demolition. When I was working in La, there were occasions while in the ward, a concrete slab would fall off the building and hit the ground. That structure was a death trap.”

Dr. Okoe-Boye also mentioned that during his tenure as the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, he accompanied Second Lady Samira Bawumia to the facility to solicit support.

“I personally visited La General Hospital with Mrs Samira Bawumia, during my first term and made a case that there ought to have been some attention to the hospital. I’m happy to say that when we met the management of the La General Hospital, they told us that their major concern was that the facility they were working in was not safe for their working environment, and these were the concerns that led to a structural audit. The audit stated emphatically that it was not fit for service,” he recounted.

Furthermore, Dr. Okoe-Boye reaffirmed his dedication to collaborating with the residents of La to guarantee the project’s successful completion.

“I’m going to work with the people of La and the neighbours to ensure the full completion of the hospital,” he assured.

The reconstruction of La General Hospital marks a significant step in Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure development.

Despite the initial controversy surrounding the decision to demolish the building due to structural issues, the commencement of reconstruction work signifies a commitment to providing better healthcare facilities for the people.

The announcement of contractors initiating work on the site, as mentioned in the 2024 budget presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister, indicates progress in the project. This development aligns with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of prioritizing healthcare infrastructure and services nationwide.

ALSO READ:

Popular Ghanaian photographer passes on

Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: Akufo-Addo will not commit political suicide – Martin Amidu