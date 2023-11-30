The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday led a delegation to tour the La General Hospital site.

Accompanied by his deputy, Abena Osei Asare, the visit was to confirm that work had indeed begun on the stalled project.

In a short address after the tour, Mr Ofori-Atta said service delivery at the La General Hospital is poised to resume next year.

The office of the Finance Ministry communicated the development in a post on its official X page.

The Finance Minister while presenting the 2024 budget statement on November 15 announced the project will commence the following week.

He indicated that, the project’s funding would now be sourced from the national budget through a renegotiated contract.

This was after the Coalition of La Youth Associations called on the government to relinquish control of the stalled project and allow them to build the hospital.

They accused the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu of inconsistency regarding the construction.

ALSO READ:

Read the post below: