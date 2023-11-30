Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the time is due for Ghana to host the African Games.

The West African nation is currently preparing to host the multi-sport competition for the second time next year in Accra.

On Wednesday, November 29, Dr Bawumia together with a delegation inspected the facilities at Borteyman.

He was also at the University of Ghana stadium which is currently undergoing renovation to host athletes from Africa.

“There is a time for everything and this is our time,” he said in his speech delivered at a ceremony to mark 100 days to the start of the event

“Ghana is now ready, willing and capable to organize and host Africa in the biggest sporting competition on the continent. The government and people of Ghana are honoured to be have been given the opportunity,” he added.

The National Sports Authority Director, Professor Peter Twumasi, Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Dr. Ofosu-Asare were all present at the event.

The new facility at Borteyman will host indoor sports disciplines including swimming, 3×3 basketball, volleyball, and handball among others.

“The hosting of the 13th African Games goes beyond providing a participatory platform for countries to win medals.”

Ghana will host next year’s African Games from March 8 to March 23.