The creative community in Ghana is in mourning following the tragic passing of esteemed photographer, Philip Pepsin, affectionately known as Kaptured Pixels.

Reports indicate that, Pepsin was involved in a fatal accident, which tragically led to his passing.

His sudden departure has left a void in the creative space, where he was known for his exceptional talent and passion for his craft.

Pepsin leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having made significant contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.

He was the creative force behind many iconic music videos, including collaborations with artistes such as King Promise, DJay, King Promise, Joey B, Mr Eazi as well as the Dance With Purpose Academy.

His work on projects like the Second Sermon Remix, featuring Black Sherif and Burna Boy.

As the news of his passing makes waves across the country, tributes have poured in from all corners of the industry, with many expressing their sadness at the loss of a true creative talent.