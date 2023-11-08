Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odeley Sowah has accused government of toying with the lives of her constituents due to failure to construct the La General Hospital.

The La General Hospital was demolished in July 2020 due to severe structural problems reported by the hospital administration.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the La General Hospital Redevelopment Project on August 10, 2020, but work has yet to begin.

The distraught MP said the posture of government is causing needless deaths in the constituency.

“It’s like the government is just toying with the lives of the good people of La Dadekotopon. I am not satisfied, and it is a pain in my heart. The people of La are just dying because the health facilities are almost always choked,” she bemoaned on Accra-based Citi FM.

Madam Sowah proposed that, government relinquishes control of the hospital land and allow them explore alternative construction methods.

Meanwhile, Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has blamed the delay in the hospital’s reconstruction on the withholding of funds by the facility’s sponsors due to Ghana’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Responding to this, the Chairman of the Greater Accra of the Minority caucus, Nii Lante Vanderpuye threatened that the group, along with residents of La and Ga Mashie, will hold a demonstration if the government fails to include funding for the La General Hospital in the 2024 budget.

ALSO READ: