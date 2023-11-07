The Majority Leader has attributed the delay in the reconstruction of the La General Hospital to a hold-up in funds by the facility’s sponsors.

According to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the sponsors had halted funding following Ghana’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He was responding to questions from Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon, Rita Odoley Sowah.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, November 7, he explained that “until the nation is given a clean bill of health by the IMF, it is going to be difficult for the funding to be released.”

“This is why the government now wants to situate it within the context of Agenda 111, and that will mean that the facility will have to be scaled down a bit,” he added.

In January this year, the Health Ministry of Health affirmed its commitment to the construction of the La General Hospital, despite encountering certain challenges in the process.

Artistic impression of the hospital

The Ministry has assured the public that it is determined to initiate and successfully complete the project.

In July 2020, the hospital facility was dismantled due to severe structural issues reported by the hospital’s management back in 2015.

To mark the beginning of the La General Hospital Redevelopment Project, President Akufo-Addo performed the sod-cutting ceremony on August 10, 2020.

But the delay in progress has become a source of worry for residents in La.