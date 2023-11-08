Jadon Sancho has reportedly been removed from Manchester United‘s WhatsApp group as his exile shows no sign of ending.

The £73million winger has been forced to train on his own at the academy and barred from using first-team facilities since publicly branding manager Erik ten Hag a liar over his reasons for dropping him for the 3-1 away defeat by Arsenal in September.

Sancho removed the social media post media but refused to apologise for the outburst resulting in a now prolonged absence from the senior squad.

According to The Sun, the 23-year-old is no closer to reintegrating with his team-mates and instead has been axed from another link to the United dressing room.

They report that Sancho has been removed from the team’s WhatsApp group which is used by Ten Hag and his staff to send key information to the players.

Last month Mail Sport revealed that United will listen to offers for the England international in January, two-and-a-half years on from his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund.

The club were prepared to accept £45m for Sancho in the summer and may now be persuaded to agree to a loan move away from Old Trafford in January, particularly if it came with the guarantee of a permanent transfer.

United are prepared to take a significant loss on Sancho if it means supporting Ten Hag who was brought in to improve discipline which had lapsed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Sources point out that this was not Sancho’s first transgression under Ten Hag, whose strict rules led to him dropping top scorer Marcus Rashford at Wolves last season and more recently labelling his post-derby day nightout as unacceptable.