President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku believes the Black Queens can win the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco next year.

The Queens have booked their place in the tournament for the first time since 2018 following victory over Namibia in the final round of qualifiers.

Ghana’s best performance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has been finishing second on three occasions.

The Black Queens lost in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 finals to the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

However, after a run of ten successive wins and just one defeat under Swiss coach, Nora Hauptle, Kurt Okraku remains hopeful ahead of Morocco 2024.

“We have been to the WAFCON before even though this is a milestone because in five years we have not been there, qualifying alone is not enough,” he said following the team’s arrival from South Africa.

“This is the time for us to give the rest of Africa a showdown. Our best position at the AFCON has been second place years ago but we have enough quality in this team to be African champions.

Whatever it takes for us to get you prepared for the AFCON in Morocco with the support of Asantewaa the fearless, we will make sure this team is ready” he added.