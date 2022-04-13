The President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Law School, Wonder Victor Kutor, has fought off a directive for him to step aside over allegations of financial impropriety levelled against him.

Mr Kutor is currently being investigated by an independent body over the purchase of a vehicle that bears his name for the SRC.

The Executive Committee has, therefore, asked him to step aside pending the outcome of the investigations.

However, Mr Kutor in a statement has said he finds the procedure immeasurably, adding there is no constitutional basis in the SRC law that an executive steps aside when being investigated.

“As we are all aware, I am presently out of the jurisdiction of official duties but respectfully, that should not be used as a basis or tool to oust me from office,” he bemoaned.

In view of this, he says he will continue to discharge his duties faithfully and diligently as the law permits.

However, he has pledged to subject himself to all investigation processes.

