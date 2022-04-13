Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev Obofour, has denied rumours of taking in a second wife.

Speculations were that the self-styled pastor wedded 2014 Ghana’s Most Beautiful Queen, Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie, after her pre-wedding photos went viral.

The report indicated that it was a ‘no phone allowed’ private ceremony at Tantra Hill after a traditional wedding in the Upper West Region where she hails.

But, to Rev Obofour the report could simply be a figment of someone’s imagination or a ploy to collapse his marriage.

He said he has never taken in a second wife, nor even met the said Baci face-to-face. His only knowledge of her is when she featured in the pageantry.

Rev Obofour further stated that he has not been in the Upper West Region for any business, not to talk of paying bride price during his supposed traditional wedding.

According to him, he first heard of the report from his wife, and they both laughed it off, only for him to receive several calls and messages of people expressing their disappointment in him.

The clergyman believes the news is a deliberate attempt from his ‘enemies’ to make him unpopular in the country and have his congregation lose faith in him.

He described the report as an embarrassment to a married man of his calibre, as well as the newly-wed beauty queen.

He has trumpeted that he remains married to only one wife and the mother of his children, Ciara.