A 27-year-old woman, Afia Cynthia, has allegedly been murdered in her room at Koase in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

The body was discovered Saturday, April 16, 2022, by her landlady when she decided to give her food.

Kwasi Ankomah, father of the deceased, said his brother called his cell phone to inform him that his daughter had been found dead in her room.

According to him, he was accompanied to the house by his brother-in-law to witness it himself.

He said he suspects the late daughter’s boyfriend, Frank who was accused of beating her.

After the deceased complained the boyfriend run away to avoid arrest, but a few days later she was stabbed by an unknown person.

Mr Ankomah said the case has been reported to the Wenchi Police.

The body has been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

On his part, Kwadwo Twum, who accompanied the deceased’s father to the scene, said when they entered the room the victim was found in a pool of blood naked on the floor.

The police have commenced investigations into the incident.

She left behind three children.