Inaki Williams’ Black Stars debut has been left in doubt after suffering an injury for the first time in six years on Monday night.

The 28-year-old, who scored his first goal of the season, could not finish the game in their 4-0 win over Cadiz. Williams was replaced in the 54th minute.

According to the club, Williams has sprained a ligament in his right ankle.

According to reports, he is expected to sit out for up to six weeks.

The energetic and promising striker recently announced his decision to represent Ghana and will undergo further evaluation over the coming days.

The record-breaking run of 236 consecutive La Liga appearances could be about to end as the striker is set to sit out some games.

The Black Stars, as part of their preparations for the World Cup, will play Switzerland, Brazil, and Nicaragua in an international friendly.

However, Williams is likely to miss the games due to the injury but he is expected to make the squad for the Mundial in Qatar later this year.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.