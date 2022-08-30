Ghana striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, has officially joined Italian Serie A side, US Cremonese.

The promising young forward joined the club from AS Roma.

The 19-year-old signed a five-year contract worth €7 million with the Giovanni Zini Stadium outfit.

The club’s official statement reads “US Cremonese announces that it has definitively acquired from As Roma the right to the sports performances of the footballer Felix Afena-Gyan.”

Afena-Gyan joined AS Roma from Ghanaian based EurAfrica in January 2021 where he had a breakthrough after excelling for the youth team before he was promoted to the senior team by Portuguese gaffer Jose Mourinho.

He was one of the most important players that helped Ghana to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year by eliminating Nigeria in the final play-off round.

Afena-Gyan scored two goals in his 17 appearances for AS Roma during the short stay.

He was part of the AS Roma squad that won the maiden edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Afena-Gyan has so far made six appearances and a goal with the Ghana shirt and he is expected to make the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.