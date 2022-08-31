Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has revealed the cause of food challenges in some Senior High Schools (SHS) nationwide.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Dr Adutwum said it is not because the government did not have a budgetary allocation for the programme but the issue had to do with the supply chain.

“The challenge we had with the food crisis was as a result of the supply chain. Those who supply food to schools complained about the mode of payment following the increment in foodstuffs and because we pay them every two months, they started having challenges and when that happens, you will definitely face a crisis and that doesn’t mean we don’t have a budgetary allocation,” he explained.

His comment comes after reports of the government’s indebtedness to the National Food Buffer Stock Company and other factors which have occasioned a shortage of food items in SHSs in the country.

But Dr Adutwum said the government was working towards clearing the debt and ending the food shortage in the schools.

