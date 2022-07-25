Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi in the Northern Region, has made a donation of food items to the Yendi Senior High School (SHS).

The donation was in response to an emergency request and an appeal made by the Headmaster of the School, Chief A. M. Hussein to the MP to salvage the school from its current food crisis.

The items included 10 big gallons of cooking oil, 10 big cartons of tin tomatoes, mackerel and an amount of GH¢5,000 for the purchase of some bags of rice.

Presenting the items, Mr Mahama said government was putting in measures to ensure that the delivery of food to the SHS was very regular.

He said the responsibility bestowed on him as an MP was to initiate developmental projects and ensure the good welfare of his constituents.

“I have made several personal donations to the Yendi SHS including 15 Sewing machines to school Vocational Departments, 50 bags of cement and GH¢5,000 for the renovation of the school Mosques.”

He revealed that education was a top priority on his agenda and that the request was not a worry to him.

He said his office was initiating the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Presidential Library project, an ultra-modern ICT library project to be built in the Yendi SHS and to be named after his late father, former Vice President of Ghana.

“I am again making a personal pledge of GHC10, 000 to the best student of this school who will pass the yet-to-be written WASSCE examination to the University.”

The Headmaster of the School, Chief Husein, said the donation was a big relief to the school.

He said Yendi was lucky to have an MP who ‘talks and does’ and that his promises to the school have never failed.

Chief Hussein thanked Mr Mahama for the gesture and expressed the hope that government will deliver the food items to the various schools.

A student revealed that for two months students had been taking porridge without sugar, adding that the school normally served over 100 students but has now been reduced to 70 students because of the food crisis.

The Yendi SHS has a student population of 3,455 – 57 per cent being females and 43 per cent being males.