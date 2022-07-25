Asante Kotoko board member, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban, wants head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum fired from the club ahead of the new season.

Last week, the 44-year-old trainer communicated his decision to leave the club due to a lack of transfer activities and an impasse among the management.

Kotoko’s coach had resigned and further confirmation from Administrative Manager Emmanuel Dasoberi meant a new gaffer would be running affairs soon.

But the club’s Board of Directors released a statement on Friday, debunking reports of any termination by Mr Ogum.

Just two days later, Dr Abban seems to have displayed a clearer trajectory of the board’s plan on their tactician.

READ ALSO

The Board Member posted via Twitter, his thoughts on the Ogum saga that has kick-started discussions on the Porcupine Warriors’ 2022/23 season.

Asante Kotoko is under the Stewardship of a great Management Team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah. The success on and off the pitch last season is testament to this fact.THE COACH SHOULD BE FIRED. No one is bigger than the Club. Asante Kotoko remains Supreme…. — Kofi Amoa-Abban (@kofiamoaabban) July 24, 2022

The Dr Kwame Kyei-led Board is yet to comment on the post by the astute businessman.

Meanwhile, a meeting is expected to be held today with the board members and the management team.

Mr Ogum joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal before the start of the 2021/22 season and led the side to the Premier League title.