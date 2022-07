Asante Kotoko’s board of directors have reacted to Prosper Narteh Ogum’s resignation from the club.

It said the coach has not resigned.

The 44-year-old on Wednesday in a zoom meeting announced his decision to leave the club after less than 10 months in charge.

Meanwhile, the board is expected to hold a meeting with the former WAFA manager on Monday, July 25.

Mr Ogum, who joined the club on a two-year deal, led the side to a Ghana Premier League triumph.

Below is the statement: