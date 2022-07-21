Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko has left his role in less than 10 months in charge.

The 44-year-old was awarded a two-year deal by the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led Management prior to the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

In his first season at the club, the former WAFA trainer led the side to annex the Premier League title and became a fans’ favorite.

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Adomonline.com revealed that Prosper Ogum has left his role after a meeting with the Board of Directors.

The news came as a shock to those in Ghana football circles due to his impressive performance at the club in his debut season.

Adomonline.com together with Asempa FM Sports have compiled some of the reasons why the former Physical Trainer at the University of Cape Coast has left his role.

Lack of respect

According to Asempa FM Sports sources, some members of the management do not respect Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The lack of respect led to a massive division between the playing body and some members of the technical team.

During the zoom meeting with the Board of Directors, Dr. Prosper Ogum expressed his displeasure due to the lack of respect.

The Board promised him the issue will be resolved but Dr Ogum was not convinced by the assurance of the Board ahead of the new campaign.

According to our sources, some senior players also do not respect the coach. This situation led to several confrontations during the 2021/22 campaign.

Interference

Asempa FM Sports can report that some management was not happy with the coach’s decision not to give certain players game time.

Dr. Ogum who has been touted as a strict and no-nonsense trainer was not willing to allow any management member to interfere with his job in terms of player selection during match days.

However, some management during last season questioned Dr. Ogum on his decision to leave out some players.

A classical example is Fabio Gama. The Brazilian did not see much playing time under Dr. Ogum. Gama lost his place to Richmond Lamptey. Some management members questioned the trainer why on his decision to play Lamptey ahead of Gama but the gaffer insisted that he is the coach and he is responsible for his team selection and not a management member.

The behavior of some management members interfering in the work of the head coach did not go down well with Dr. Ogum.

Disagreement on recruitment

During the zoom meeting with Board, Dr. Ogum proposed that he will need 17 new players ahead of the season. He also added that 10 players must leave the club since they do not fit into his plans.

The proposal by Dr. Ogum came as a surprise to the Board. He explained his decision on why he would need the said number of players but Asempa FM Sports understands that the Board were not convinced with the explanation of the head coach.

However, Dr. Ogum was clear that he will only return to the club when the 10 players leave and the 17 players are brought in ahead of pre-season and as they prepare for their CAF Champions League campaign.

In the case of player transfers, Dr. Ogum again expressed his displeasure about the club’s lack of communication when a player is to be transferred.

According to our sources, most of the players that have been transferred, Dr. Ogum does not know of them. A decision he finds uncomfortable to manage.

Bad blood between CEO

Asempa FM Sports understands that Dr. Narteh Ogum is not in talking terms with the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

This started when the team lost to Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium during the first round of the season, our sources have confirmed.

During the trophy presentation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace, the CEO and the gaffer were not allowed to speak due to their differences.

Unpaid salaries

Asempa FM Sports also understand that Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has been paid in the last four months together with bonuses.

Will Dr. Ogum rescind his decision?

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the administrative manager of Asante Kotoko has confirmed head coach of the side, Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned from the club and added that Narteh Ogum’s resignation from the club seems irreversible.

“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation,” Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.

“When some members tried to persuade him on his decision on, Ogum said it was final.

According to the management member, Ogum wanted 17 new players signed ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four centre-backs.

“That was when some members of the board questioned the justification of his request.

“The coach said he had a two-year contract but wanted to move on with his life so the club must look for a new gaffer.”

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum is expected to communicate his resignation to the club on Friday.