Championship side Hull City have officially confirmed the signing of Ghana international striker Benjamin Tetteh.

The 25-year-old forward is Shota Arveladze’s second frontline attacker acquisition ahead of the next Championship season.

Black Stars 🇬🇭 forward Benjamin Tetteh has been officially announced as a Hull City player.



Tetteh moves to the English Championship from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, where he scored 7 goals in 26 games last season.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/2UI6qh6c9w — Joy Sports #Oregon2022 (@JoySportsGH) July 23, 2022

The Black Stars forward completed his medical with the club days ago with the official announcement the only part missing.

However, the club has now announced Tetteh has signed a two-year contract with Tigers with an option for an extra year.

Tetteh netted seven goals in 26 appearances for Malatyaspor last season in the Turkish Super League.