Championship side Hull City have officially confirmed the signing of Ghana international striker Benjamin Tetteh.
The 25-year-old forward is Shota Arveladze’s second frontline attacker acquisition ahead of the next Championship season.
The Black Stars forward completed his medical with the club days ago with the official announcement the only part missing.
However, the club has now announced Tetteh has signed a two-year contract with Tigers with an option for an extra year.
Tetteh netted seven goals in 26 appearances for Malatyaspor last season in the Turkish Super League.