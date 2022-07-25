Rapper Amerado has, in what is an unusual occurrence, flaunted his mother on his social media platforms.

Maame Gyamfua was enjoying a hot afternoon while soaking one of her son’s songs, ‘Why Always Me’.

Per her demeanor and how she rattled the lyrics, it is safe to say that she is her son’s number one fan.

In an earlier interview, Maame Gyamfua revealed she is proud of her son, adding that she accepts his journey into music.

To prove her claims, she sang her son’s song word-for-word during the live radio interview.

In reaction, fans have applauded her for being a good mother who knows the essence of freedom and rights.

Others also pointed out how beautiful and young Maame Gyamfua is, while reacting to the striking resemblance between the mother and son.