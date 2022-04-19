President of the Ghana School of Law Students Representative Council (SRC) has rubbished reports he has been interdicted.

Speaking to JoyNews, Wonder Victor Kutor, who had been on an official trip to Texas in the U.S., said he arrived in the country only to hear the news that his colleague SRC executives were ganging up to remove him from office.

“Unfortunately, some are trying to sidestep the law at the Law School where we must uphold the rule of law,” he said.

According to a notice signed by Secretary of the School SRC Safo Kwame Oheneba, Mr Kutor has been interdicted over alleged financial impropriety.

He explained that this was after being accused of buying a car for the SRC from his company and his personal use under questionable circumstances.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Mr Kutor said the move is unlawful, and he is still at post.

He insists that even the procedure used by his colleagues to convene an Executive Council meeting to take the said action was not regular and did not conform to the dictates of the SRC constitution.

“As president, I chair the Executive Council; before you call an executive council meeting, the procedure is that I will instruct the secretary to issue notices to all members of the Executive Council; there was no such thing.

“Even if it was an emergency meeting, the secretary must always put me in the known and get approval from me before we can hold an executive meeting.”

According to the president of the SRC he does not understand the indecent haste because the issue in contention is before the student court, and also the management of the school has initiated processes to investigate the allegations against him.

“I am the president; the students elected me, I will be in my office, we are working, the SRC goes beyond issuing notices, we are not in a lawless state, things must be done properly and procedurally,” he said.

However, he said if the SRC court rules that he should step aside after adverse findings are made against him, he will comply.

Mr Kutor assured the Ghana School of Law students that he will continue to discharge his duties faithfully and diligently.