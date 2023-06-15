The Ghana School of Law, Ghana’s only professional law school, has for the first time in 14 years, elected a female SRC President to lead the student populace for the 2023/2024 academic year.

In a fierce contest between five competitors, Gertrude Emefa Donkor, an alumna of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration emerged victorious with 698 of the votes representing 46.6 per cent of the votes, followed by Emily Afriyie Mensah who came out with 452 representing 30 per cent of the votes.

The other candidates; Sixtus Don Ullo, Farouk Mayonga and Michael Osei Koranteng came 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively.

The election season was characteristic of promises of ensuring the betterment of student life on campus. Consequent to her victory, Ms. Donkor shall be sworn in, taking over from Mr Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong, and would lead the student populace for the next academic year.

Her main promises included policies on making studies easier for students, shuttle systems to help with students’ transport as the cost of transportation increases, and the incorporation of self-check mechanisms to make the SRC more transparent and accountable.

Her success is indicative of the swing the legal profession is having towards women in ensuring that women play a crucial part in all parts of governance.

In her appreciation message to the student body, Ms. Donkor expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support and trust reposed in her.

She encouraged her colleagues to now move from competition to collaboration. “Let us move forward together with unity, conviction, and purpose and let us never forget that we are all in this together, sharing a common goal and common destiny.”

She also used the opportunity to wish the students the best of luck in the 2022/2023 end of Academic year exams.