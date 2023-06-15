Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has pitched camp with some 100 legislators who have threw their weight behind the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, his decision is borne out of his ability to listen to the voice of the people and go in their preferred direction.

Although the Suame MP did not emphatically say he has taken a side, he hinted that his choice was influenced by popular request.

Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, he said “I support the person that I see has the greatest competence and the greatest potential to win victory for us in 2024. I support the person who has the greatest potential to win.

“Dr Bawumia, what did you say ‘many say has the potential’, well I am a leader, and so I go with what most people say. If most of the people in my party are saying Dr Bawumia, I have to align with them,” he said on June 14.

Earlier, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, speaking Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme, said the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is the only viable candidate for the party to field in the 2024 presidential election to make the dream of ‘breaking the 8’ a possibility.

Again, she said that with more than 100 NPP MPs supporting Dr Bawumia’s candidature, there is no way any other aspirant will stand any good chance to win the slot, explaining that for her constituency in the Awutu Senya East for example, all the executives, with the exception of one or two, have endorsed Dr Bawumia.

Meanwhile, at the last count, 10 individuals, including the Vice President; former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, and former Food and Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, had all picked nomination forms to contest the race to lead the governing party.