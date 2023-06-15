As long as he is fit and alive, Ghanaian Highlife legend Amakye Dede is ready to entertain fans with music and entertaining performances.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio, he said that because of his love for the art, he learnt to write and make music all on his own.

“The music was in me and I was in the music,” Amakye Dede said adding that he is not ready to hang his cap despite being in the industry for decades.

The musician revealed that he is working on new music adding that one of the new songs features rapper, Sarkodie.

Amakye Dede added that he hopes his colleague musicians, young and old, keep the Highlife music alive especially since Nigeria is dominating the international market with Afrobeats.

He noted that Highlife is a part of Ghanaian music and it is important to ensure it stays alive for long.

Amakye Dede stated that though many do not see the future of Ghanaian music in the international market, he believes that with constant hard work Ghanaian music and artistes will grow.