Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said the Ministry would implement a parent engagement policy in the various schools to guide all Parent Teacher Association (PTA) payments.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the Minister indicated how essential the parent engagement policy will be when implemented, saying “I think when we do that it will help all of us.”

According to him, implementing the policy will help improve transparency among parents and teachers.

“GES has written letters to the various schools and I think it will be necessary we implement a parent engagement policy so that every parent and school will know the dos and don’ts,” he said.

Dr Adutwum said it will be best if parents are not obligated to pay a fixed amount as a PTA levy.

“I wish there won’t be a fixed amount to be paid by a parent, rather, parents will pay any amount they can afford,” he noted.

“For a fixed levy to be paid by parents, the decision should come from the Ministry and its stakeholders because we now run TVET services as well and should be well detailed,” he added.

The Minister, however, mentioned that there would be an engagement with parents and all stakeholders to develop a policy that will guide the payment of monies in schools.

