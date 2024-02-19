Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has named the 22-year-old medical doctor who graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2023 as a motivator for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

He explained that young Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi would soon be supported to visit pre-tertiary institutions across the country to motivate students to take their studies seriously and share his personal experiences with them.

Dr Adutwum announced this when the 22-year-old Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi and his parents paid a courtesy call to the Education Minister in Accra.

The Education Minister praised the young doctor for taking his studies seriously and attaining such a feat, encouraging him to remain focused as he prepared to begin his housemanship.

He again lauded the parents for their support towards Dr Gyamfi’s education which has led to how far he has come.

“Your story is worthy of emulation by the youth, you have a good story to share to motivate other youth to study hard irrespective of your course of study,” he said.

Dr Adutwum added that the feat chalked by the young Medical Doctor attests to the fact that a lot was happening in the nation’s education sector and pledged to continue working very hard to help transform the nation through education.

For his part, Dr Gyamfi expressed his appreciation to the Minister for the reception offered to him. He also assured the ministry of his commitment to take up the role of motivating senior high school students to take up STEM courses.

He also pledged to continue working very hard so he could support quality healthcare delivery in the country.

On September 2023 at UCC School of Medical Sciences, Dr Gyamfi was awarded the overall best-graduating student in surgery at the 5th session of the 56th Congregation of the school.

