Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has touted the achievement of his Ministry in placing 95% of 2023 Junior High School graduates into various senior high schools (SHSs) despite challenges encountered during the process.

According to the Minister, 81% of students were automatically placed into their selected schools with 19% depending on self-placement.

Addressing the press after giving an account of his achievement at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs General Meeting, the Minister said the enrollment made this year has become the highest recorded over the years.

The last General Meeting of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, chaired by the Ashantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu the Second, invited the Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum to give an account of the government’s achievements in his sector.

Several issues were addressed by the minister including the challenges with the 2023 SHS placement.

Admitting to the challenges, the Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum said 95% of JHS graduates have been successfully placed into various schools.

“We have increased the placement of students. Over the years you get about 30% of students not getting a school. This year we had 81% of students automatically placed in schools with about 19% left. And we have enrolled 95% in various schools. A major accomplishment this year,” he said.

According to him, the government is committed to improving the educational sector.

“We have new high schools under construction, science labs are being built in existing schools. WASSCE scores have improved under Akufo-Addo. There is no doubt that we are seeing a major transformation. STEM education has been given a major boost,” he added.

The Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II, however, charged chiefs to inspect the educational infrastructure and its progress in their communities.

“Nananom, we have heard everything the minister said. He has spoken so well about his work including Math and Science improvement and the school placement concerns. What we have to do is to also follow up on all the educational infrastructure projects in our communities to inspect and witness the pace of work,” he said.

