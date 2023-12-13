Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has cautioned the Electoral Commission (EC) to desist from any attempt rigging the 2024 general election for any candidate.

The former President said there is a need to allow the true wishes of the electorates to reflect during 2024 polls; and no candidate should be the EC’s favorite.

The former President who is in the Western North Region as part of the “Building Ghana Tour” believes a credible election is dependent on the Electoral Commission and must be monitored by all citizens.

“They should do their duty to God and country. They shouldn’t cheat for anybody. I don’t want them them to cheat for me and they shouldn’t rig the election for anybody”, Mr. Mahama explicitly stated.

Mr Mahama added, “they should let the wish of the Ghanaian people prevail. Electoral Commission Officers I am appealing to your conscience and your heart on that day 7th December, 2024, do your work as strictly and according to the rules as possible’.

The 2024 elections is expected to be solution oriented and clear a path to changing the fortunes of the country’s.

The two main contenders have all started holding diverse forums with potential votes; with the NDC flagbearer focusing on updating his 2024 People’s Manifesto.

Mr. Mahama has been addressing students of the Wiawso College of Education and the Nursing Training College.

Meanwhile, the former President is admonishing the public to vote the NDC back to power to restore the ailing economy.

He touts the track record of the NDC.

“I have that experience, I have been President of Ghana before and you all know the work that I did when I was President. I know the 7th December come 2024, insha Allah NDC will win the election”, Mr. Mahama said.

The Building Ghana tour, our reporter Kwame Anum says, has already gained all the needed attention from the various stakeholders who are pouring out their frustrations, wants, needs or expectations from the next John Mahama led administration.