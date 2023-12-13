Parliament has urged collaborative efforts between the Ministries of Energy and Health to find a lasting solution to matters surrounding electricity supply to health facilities nationwide.

The directive is anchored on a statement made by Tain Member of Parliament (MP) Suleman Adama over the disconnection of power to the District Hospital.

Mr Adama called on the Speaker to direct the immediate payment of GH₵7 million outstanding debt owed the power supplier to enable the hospital function well.

Although the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said power has been restored to the facility, the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who chaired sitting, said hospitals must not experience any form of power cut in their service delivery.

Mr Amoako, accordingly directed that Ministries of Energy and Health must act now and find a lasting solutions to the problem.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) in October disconnected power supply to the Tain Government hospital over accumulated debt.

Speaking to Adom News, a medical officer at the facility, Dr Emmanuel Taah, said the disconnection will affect their work since there is no alternative power supply.

He added that, the hospital risk being shutdown if power is not restored in the shortest possible time.

